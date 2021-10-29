India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for Postal Assistant, Postman and MTS posts at cgpost.gov.in â€“ Check last date

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle is inviting applications for 12 Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman and MTS Vacancy in Sports Quota. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, cgpost.gov.in. The last date to apply is December 3, 2021.

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Vacancy 2021 Details

Post: Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: Level – 4

Post: Postman

No. of Vacancy: 04

Pay Scale: Level – 3

Post: Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of Vacancy: 03

Pay Scale: Level – 1

Chhattisgarh Postal Circle Vacancy 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

PA/SA: Candidate must have cleared class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized university or board and Sports Qualification.

Age Limit: 18 to 27 years

Postman/ MTS: Candidate must have cleared class 10th from a recognized board and Sports Qualification.

Age Limit: 18 to 25 years

Application Fee: Pay examination fee through e-payment at any of the computerized post office in using challan.

For UR/OBC/EWS Candidates: 100/-

For Women/SC/ST Candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed Application Form along with self-attested all relevant documents send by post to the Assistant Director (staff) O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Chhattisgarh Circle, Raipur-492001 on or before December 03, 2021.

CG Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for application form submission: December 03, 2021

CG Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on educational and sports qualifications.

CG Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 notification: cgpost.gov.in