India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 250 posts at indiapost.gov.in- Check salary, direct link to apply here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, is conducting a recruitment drive for over 250 candidates, who will be hired across several posts in the India Post. Candidates will be required to send in the applications online.

Candidates must note that the recruitment drive is being conducted for posts such as Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi-Tasking Staff. Interested and eligible candidates will be required to send in their application forms online through dopsportsrecruitment.in.

The last date to fill out and submit the application form for the India Post Recruitment 2021 is November 27, 2021. Candidates can check the following details of the recruitment such as eligibility and salary through the official notification on India Post’s website, or below.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant – 93 posts

Sorting Assistant – 9 posts

Postman – 113 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 42 posts

Total vacancies- 257 posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances

Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The detailed education criteria for all four of the posts are mentioned in the official notification uploaded by India Post on indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can click the link below for the official notification.

Notification for India Post Recruitment 2021

Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post : As of November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

As of November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Postman : As of November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age

As of November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age Multi-Tasking Staff: As of November 27, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts will have to fill out the application form, attach required documents and submit the form online through the official website of the Department of Posts’ Office. The filling up of forms will be done in three stages.

Direct link to apply for India Post Recruitment 2021