India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 posts at indiapost.gov.in, salary up to Rs 81000 – Check age limit, last date

The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, has invited applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'. Interested candidates can apply through the official website indiapost.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted for Postal/ Sorting Assistants, Postman and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). The last date to apply is December 31, 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Postal Assistant: 31

Sorting Assistant: 11

Postman: 05

Multi-Tasking Staff: 13

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100).

Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100).

Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900).

India Post Recruitment 2021 Age limit:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: As of December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Postman: As of December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Last date: Eligible and interested Indian candidates need to apply by December 31, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification: indiapost.gov.in