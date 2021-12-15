Search icon
India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply for 60 MTS, Postman posts at indiapost.gov.in- Check salary, eligibility here

India Post has released a notification for the recruitment of over 60 candidates for the posts of MTS, Postman and others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 15, 2021, 10:13 PM IST

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle is conducting a recruitment drive for the appointment of as many as 60 candidates in the organization, according to the official notification.

A total of 60 vacancies have been released by India Post for this recruitment drive. Candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for the posts can do so by visiting the official website of India Post, indiapost.gov.in, and filling out an application form.

The vacancies have been announced for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'. The recruitment is being conducted for Postal/ Sorting Assistant, Postman, and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) posts.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Postal Assistant – 31 posts
  • Sorting Assistant – 11 posts
  • Postman – 05 posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 13 posts
  • Total vacancies- 60 posts

Candidates must note that the last date to submit the application form for the posts is December 31, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary scale

  • Postal/ Sorting Assistant- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)
  • Postman- Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)
  • Multi-Tasking Staff- Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for each vacancy updated by India Post are different. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can go through the detailed educational qualifications and eligibility criteria for each of the posts are mentioned below.

Official notification for India Post Recruitment 2021

Age limit

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age
  • Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age

Candidates must meet the above-mentioned age criteria as of December 31, 2021.

