India Post Recruitment 2021: Application deadline extended for 2357 posts - Check last date, eligibility

India Post extends the application process deadline for 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle of the Department of Post to August 22, 2021. Earlier the last date to apply for the recruitment was August 19, 2021.

“West Bengal Circle submission of online application is extended up to 22.08.2021 for those candidates who have already registered and not submitted final application,” the official website notifies.

Interested candidates can apply for the West Bengal GDS Recruitment through the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Details:

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is being under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs 14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs 12,000/-

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2021 to 19 Aug 2021 at appost.in. Download India Post Recruitment Notification PDF here.

After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have passed Secondary School Examination certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Age limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)

The bumper vacancies will be filled without an examination, i.e. selected candidates don't have to take an exam.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Application submission:

Only online applications will be accepted by the candidate. The candidate who desires to apply online will have to register with the following basic details to obtain the Registration Number:

- Name (In capital letter as per X class certificate Marks Memo including spaces)

- Father Name

- Mobile Number (Unique for one Registration number)

- Date of Birth

- Gender

- Community

- PH – Type of Disability – (HH/OH/VH)- Percentage of disability

- State in which Xth class passed

- Board in which Xth class passed

- Year of Passing Xth class

- Xth Class Certificate Number / Roll Number (optional)

- Transgender certificate issued by District Magistrate as per the transgender persons (protection of rights) act, 2019.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification: appost.in/gdsonline/