India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 10th, 12th pass with salary upto Rs 81,100 - check details

India Post Recruitment 2021: Post Office of India has invited applications for recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in the cadre of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff. Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications for Punjab Postal Circle through offline mode on or before 18 August 2021 through Speed Post/ Registered Post only.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive is to fill 57 vacancies in Punjab postal circle.

Postal Assistant - 45 Posts

Sorting Assistant- 9 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 3 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant

Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 in Level 4 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs 5200 - 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs 2400/- under Pre Revised Scale.

Multi Tasking Staff

Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs 5200 - 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs 1800/- under Pre Revised Scale.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - The candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Candidates will be required to furnish certificates of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificates from Central Government/State Government/University/Boards etc.

Multi-Tasking Staff - The candidate must be 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto the 10th standard.

Age Limit

For the post of postal assistant and sorting assistant, a candidate should be between 18-27 years old.

For the post of multi-tasking, a candidate should be between 18-25 years old.

(Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

India Post recruitment 2021: Application fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 100 as application fee through e-payment (using challan form) in the name of CPMG PUNJAB CIRCLE at any computerised post office in India.

Check official notification here.