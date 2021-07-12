India Post Recruitment 2021: 57 vacancies for 10th, 12th pass with salary upto Rs 81,000 - apply now

India Post Recruitment 2021: Post Office of India is inviting applications for recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in the cadre of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff in Punjab Postal Circle. Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications through offline mode on or before 18 August 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 57 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Postal Assistant - 45 Posts

Sorting Assistant- 9 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 3 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant

Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 in Level 4 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs 5200 - 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs 2400/- under Pre Revised Scale.

Multi Tasking Staff

Rs 18000 to Rs 56900 in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix specified in Part A of schedule of CCS (Revised Pay) Rules 2016 plus admissible allowances. (Rs 5200 - 20200 Pay Band-1) + Grade Pay Rs 1800/- under Pre Revised Scale.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - The candidate must be 12th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Candidates will be required to furnish certificates of Basic Computer Training from a recognized Computer Training Certificates from Central Government/State Government/University/Boards etc.

Multi-Tasking Staff - The candidate must be 10th pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. The candidate should have studied local language at least upto the 10th standard.

Age Limit

Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant- 18 to 27 years

Multi Tasking Staff - 18 to 25 years

(Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to Assistant Director Postal Services (Recruitment), Office of Chief Postmaster General, Punjab Circle, Sector -17, Sandesh Bhawan, Chandigarh - 160017 latest by 18 August 2021 by Speed Post/Registered Post only. The name of the post applied for must be written on the top of the envelope. Application sent through private courier, unregistered post, ordinary mail, other means and by hand will not be accepted.

Check official notifiction here.