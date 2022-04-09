India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply TODAY for various vacancies at ippbonline.com

The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, since March 26, had invited applications to fill up to 12 vacancies on the scale of II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on a regular/contract basis.
Today, April 9, 2022, is the last date to apply for the same. Candidates can apply for these posts latest by TODAY by visiting the official website - www.ippbonline.com.
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Chief Technology Officer: 1 post
AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect): 1 post
Chief Manager (Digital Technology): 1post
Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration): 1 post
Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect): 1 post
Manager (Security Administration): 1 post
AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group): 1 post
Chief Manager (Retail Products): 1 post
Chief Manager (Retail Payments): 1 post
GM (Operations): 1 post
Chief Compliance Officer: 1 post
Chief Manager (Finance): 1 post
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Application fee
SC/ST/PWD category has to pay only Rs 150
All other candidates have to pay Rs 750.
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of IPPB - ippbonline.com
Step 2: Click on the recruitment link under the Jobs/Careers section on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in the application form by mentioning all the relevant details.
Step 4: Upload all the important documents.
Step 5: Your India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 application form will be filled.
Step 6: Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future use.