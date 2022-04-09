India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply TODAY for various vacancies at ippbonline.com

The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, since March 26, had invited applications to fill up to 12 vacancies on the scale of II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on a regular/contract basis.

Today, April 9, 2022, is the last date to apply for the same. Candidates can apply for these posts latest by TODAY by visiting the official website - www.ippbonline.com.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Chief Technology Officer: 1 post

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect): 1 post

Chief Manager (Digital Technology): 1post

Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration): 1 post

Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect): 1 post

Manager (Security Administration): 1 post

AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group): 1 post

Chief Manager (Retail Products): 1 post

Chief Manager (Retail Payments): 1 post

GM (Operations): 1 post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 post

Chief Manager (Finance): 1 post

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Application fee

SC/ST/PWD category has to pay only Rs 150

All other candidates have to pay Rs 750.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should visit the official website of IPPB - ippbonline.com

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link under the Jobs/Careers section on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the application form by mentioning all the relevant details.

Step 4: Upload all the important documents.

Step 5: Your India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022 application form will be filled.

Step 6: Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future use.