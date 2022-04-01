India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at ippbonline.com - Check details

The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, is recruiting to fill up to 12 vacancies on the scale of II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on a regular/contract basis.
Candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website - www.ippbonline.com.
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember
Opening date of registration - March 26, 2022
Closing date of registration - April 9, 2022
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Chief Technology Officer: 1 post
AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect): 1 post
Chief Manager (Digital Technology): 1post
Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration): 1 post
Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect): 1 post
Manager (Security Administration): 1 post
AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group): 1 post
Chief Manager (Retail Products): 1 post
Chief Manager (Retail Payments): 1 post
GM (Operations): 1 post
Chief Compliance Officer: 1 post
Chief Manager (Finance): 1 post
India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Process of selection
India Post Payments Bank: Application fee
SC/ST/PWD category has to pay only Rs 150
All other candidates have to pay Rs 750.