India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies at ippbonline.com - Check details

The India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) under the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications, is recruiting to fill up to 12 vacancies on the scale of II, III, IV, V, VI & VII on a regular/contract basis.

Candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website - www.ippbonline.com.

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Dates to remember

Opening date of registration - March 26, 2022

Closing date of registration - April 9, 2022

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Chief Technology Officer: 1 post

AGM (Enterprise/ Integration Architect): 1 post

Chief Manager (Digital Technology): 1post

Senior Manager (System/ Database Administration): 1 post

Senior Manager (Security Administration/Architect): 1 post

Manager (Security Administration): 1 post

AGM – BSG (Business Solutions Group): 1 post

Chief Manager (Retail Products): 1 post

Chief Manager (Retail Payments): 1 post

GM (Operations): 1 post

Chief Compliance Officer: 1 post

Chief Manager (Finance): 1 post

India Post Payments Bank Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

Selection for the posts will be done based on interviews, however, banks reserve the right to conduct an assessment, Group discussion, or an online test along with the interview. After preliminary screening is completed, IPPB can call upon the required candidates for the Assessment/ Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test. All the candidates who have passed through the various stages of the recruitment drive and have been selected finally will be updated on the official website. The final selection list will also be published on the website.

India Post Payments Bank: Application fee

SC/ST/PWD category has to pay only Rs 150

All other candidates have to pay Rs 750.