Government jobs alert: Bumper vacancies in India Post, know salary, age limit, other details

India Post has opened up an application for the recruitment of Postal Assistant, Postman, and MTS for the Northeast circle. The recruitment will be done for 23 vacancies under the sports quota for Agartala, Arunachal Pradesh, Dharmanagar, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram divisions.

The application form is available on the official website – indiapost.gov.in. Interested candidates will have to send their applications through Speed Post or Registered Post only and the last date to apply for the same is December 12, 2021.

India Post Office Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

The India Post Office Recruitment 2021 is being held to fill 23 vacancies under the sports quota for Agartala, Arunachal Pradesh, Dharmanagar, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Mizoram divisions.

India Post Office Recruitment 2021: What is the age limit?

The age limit to apply for Postal Assistant and Postman is 18 to 27 years

The age limit to apply for MTS is 18 to 25 years.

India Post Office Recruitment 2021: Salary Details

Postal Assistant - Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000 in Level 4 as per Pay Matrix

Postman - Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 in Level 3 as per Pay Matrix

MTS - Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 in Level 1 as per Pay Matrix

Notably, it is essential for the candidate to have knowledge of the local language to be eligible for the post.