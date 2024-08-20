India Post GDS Result Out: First merit list released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link

India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: The GDS merit list has been compiled based on the marks candidates obtained in their Class 10 board exams.

India Post GDS Result 2024 Live: India Post has released the first merit lists for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2024. Candidates can view these merit lists on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The circle-wise merit lists include the registration numbers of the selected candidates. The GDS merit list has been compiled based on the marks candidates obtained in their Class 10 board exams. Those who are selected will need to undergo physical verification after the merit list announcement. Details about the physical verification, including dates, will be sent to candidates on their registered mobile numbers.

Candidates selected in the first merit list must have their documents verified by the Divisional Heads on or before September 3, 2024. They are required to bring the original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies of all necessary documents for verification.

Here's the direct link

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 will fill 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions across 23 postal circles.