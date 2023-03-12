Search icon
India Post GDS Result 2023 declared at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link here

Candidates can check India Post Gramin Dak Sevak result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

File photo

India Post GDS Result 2023 have been declared on March 11, 2023. Candidates can check India Post Gramin Dak Sevak result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The PDF files have been released for all circles on the official website. 

India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared: Steps to check

  • Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Click on Shortlisted Candidates list for all circles.
  • Click on a new PDF file
  • Check the name and other details.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same.

This recruitment drive will fill up 40,889 posts in the organisation. The registration process began on January 28 and concluded on February 16, 2023. The qualified candidates have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names before March 21, 2023. 

India Post GDS Result 2023 Direct Link

