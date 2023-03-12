India Post GDS Result 2023 declared at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, get direct link here

India Post GDS Result 2023 have been declared on March 11, 2023. Candidates can check India Post Gramin Dak Sevak result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The PDF files have been released for all circles on the official website.
India Post GDS Result 2023 Declared: Steps to check
This recruitment drive will fill up 40,889 posts in the organisation. The registration process began on January 28 and concluded on February 16, 2023. The qualified candidates have to get their documents verified through the Divisional Head mentioned against their names before March 21, 2023.