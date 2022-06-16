India Post GDS Result 2022 DECLARED Assam, Uttarakhand Regions at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, Get direct link here

File photo

India Post has released the list of shortlisted candidates selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Candidates can check their names through the official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Nearly 352 candidates have been selected for Uttarakhand Postal Circle and 1138 for Assam Post Circle.

"The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification."

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 38926 candidates as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ tab then click on ‘Assam’ or ‘Uttarakhand’

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF

Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender and other details

India Post GDS Result 2022 Direct Link:

India Post GDS Result Download for Assam

India Post GDS Result Download for Uttarakhand