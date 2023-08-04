Headlines

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for over 30,000 posts, salary up to Rs 29,000

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply through the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Mega recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30,041 vacancies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 07:09 AM IST

The Indian Postal Circle is inviting applications for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts. The recruitment is for the posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevaks. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date to apply and submit fee is August 23. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 24 to August 26. Mega recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30,041 vacancies.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have completed the Secondary School Examination of Class 10 with a passing certificate in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) from any Board recognized by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories. Furthermore, those applying for the GDS post in any of the approved categories should have studied their local language at least up to Secondary standard (as compulsory or elective subjects).

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

  • Step 1: Visit the official portal of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’.
  • Step 3: Fill in the required details mentioned in the application form.
  • Step 4: Upload scanned copies of documents, photographs, and signatures as per the guidelines.
  • Step 5: Pay the application fee, if applicable, and hit the submit button.
  • Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further use.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Remuneration Structure
The monthly salary for candidates hired as Gramin Dak Sevaks for the Branch Postmaster (BPM) position ranges from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 29,380. Those employed as Dak Sevaks and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) will make salaries ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470.

