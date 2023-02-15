India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 40889 posts, check eligibility, other details here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration process will end tomorrow (February 16). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the India post-Gramin Dak Sevak posts from the official website-- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Once registered, candidates will be able to make corrections to the application between February 17 and February 19. India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 40889 posts in the organisation.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Candidates applying for the posts must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply