India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply for 40889 posts, check eligibility, other details here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration process will end tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 | Photo: PTI

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 registration process will end tomorrow (February 16). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the India post-Gramin Dak Sevak posts from the official website-- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. 

Once registered, candidates will be able to make corrections to the application between February 17 and February 19. India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire a total of 40889 posts in the organisation.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility 

Candidates applying for the posts must have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognised Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Click on register link and fill in the details.
  • Login to the account and fill in the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
