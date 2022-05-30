India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Bumper vacancies: Few days left to apply for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak posts

File photo

India Post to conclude the application process in few days for 38926 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts as BPM/ABPM/ Dak Sevak Vacancy in Various Circle all over India. The last date to apply is June 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiapost.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS)

No. Of Vacancy: 38926

Pay Scale: 10000 – 12000/- (Per Month)

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

Age Limit: 18 to 40 years

India Post GDS Vacancy 2022: Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Credit/Debit cards and Net Banking facility/ UPI OR Any Head Post Office.

For UR/OBC/EWS /Male Candidates: 100/-

For SC/ST/ Female Candidates: No Fee

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: May 02, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 05, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: June 05, 2022

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on only marks obtained in the 10th standard of approved Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals will be the criteria for finalizing the selection.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 notification: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in/Notifications