India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Application for 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevak vacancies begins

File photo

The Post Office of India has announced vacancies for the recruitment to the post of Gramin Dav Sevak (GDS). Around 38,926 vacancies are available in different locations in India.

Online Applications are invited at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who are interested to apply for GDS post should be 10th class passed. The age of the candidates should not be more than 40 years.

Registration for GDS post has been started on Monday, May 2, 2022, and the last date for registration is June 5, 2022.

READ | PNB Recruitment 2022: Applications for over 140 bank jobs closing soon, apply now

The candidates will be selected as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak and will be paid Rs. 12000 for BPM and Rs. 10000 for ABPM/ Dak Sevak. There will be no exam, only a merit list will be prepared.

भारतीय डाक ने जीडीएस ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया के माध्यम से 38926 ग्रामीण डाक सेवक पदों (शाखा पोस्टमास्टर्स के 16248 पद और सहायक शाखा पोस्टमास्टर्स डाक सेवकों के 22678 पदों) के लिए योग्य उम्मीदवारों से आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। AapkaDostIndiaPost pic.twitter.com/Kuei3CctpL — India Post (@IndiaPostOffice) May 2, 2022

Important Dates

Online Application started - 02 May 2022

Last Date of online application - 05 June 2022

Salary:

BPM - Rs.12,000/-

ABPM/DakSevak - Rs.10,000/-

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a secondary school examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English. The candidate should have studied the local language.

Knowledge of cycling is a prerequisite condition for all GDS posts. In the case of a candidate who has knowledge of riding a scooter or motorcycle, that may be considered as knowledge of cycling also.

READ | Rising above hardships to become India’s youngest IAS officer: UPSC success story of Ansar Shaikh

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit- 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - 40 years

Selection Process

Selection will be made as per the system generated merit list based on the merit position of the candidate and the preference of posts submitted. This shall be subject to fulfilling all eligibility criteria as per the rules.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Jobs 2022?

The application can be submitted online only at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100