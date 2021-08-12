India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 10th pass, job without exam - last date to apply soon, check details

The application process on the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in is on and the last date for West Bengal GDS Recruitment is August 19.

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Post has invited applications for vacancies to 2,357 posts in the West Bengal circle. The application process on the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in is on and the last date for West Bengal GDS Recruitment is August 19, 2021.

The bumper vacancies will be filled without an examination, i.e. selected candidates don't have to take an exam.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details:

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is being under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary:

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

India Post Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have passed Secondary School Examination certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Age limit:

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2021 to 19 Aug 2021 at appost.in. Download India Post Recruitment Notification PDF here.

After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.