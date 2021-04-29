India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Branch Postmasters, Dak Sevaks - check important dates, direct link

India Post's Gramin Dak Seva has vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks in Bihar and Maharashtra circles. The application process began on April 27, 2021 and the last day to apply is May 26, 2021.

There are 1,940 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in the Bihar circle and 2,428 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Maharashtra for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster(ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Interested candidates of Bihar and Maharashtra can register at appost.in/gdsonline/

GDS Recruitment: Education Qualification

Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised school board of education. They must have studied English, Mathematics, and vernacular language as a compulsory or elective subject. The knowledge of the local language is compulsory and candidates should have studied it at least up to 10th standard.

GDS Recruitment: Age limit

Candidates between 18 and 40 years are eligible to apply. The age will be calculated from April 27, 2021. There is a relaxation of the age limit for candidates of certain categories.

GDS Recruitment: Selection Process

The eligible candidates will be selected through an automated generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidate’s online submitted applications.

Only marks obtained in class 10th will be given priority.

The candidates are required to have a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days from any Computer Training Institute run by the central government/State Government/Universities/Board/Private institution. The requirement of basic computer knowledge will be relaxed if the candidate has studied computers in class 10th or 12th or any other higher education level.