India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 2428 vacancies for 10th pass with salary upto Rs 14,500, apply now

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Post, has published the recruitment notification for various posts of Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Post Master and Dak Sevak. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Maharashtra Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 on appost.in. The last date for the Maharashtra GDS Application is May 26, 2021.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy details

GDS (Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dav Sevak ) – 2428 Posts

UR - 1105

EWS - 246

OBC - 565

PWD-A - 10

PWD-B - 23

PWD-C - 29

PWD-DE - 15

SC - 191

ST - 244

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Salary

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs 12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs 10,000/-Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs 14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs 12,000/-

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates are required to register on https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline before 26 May 2021.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates are needed to have passed the certificate of Class 10 with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English from any of the recognized boards.

Proficiency in the local language is a must and candidates must have studied the same till Class 10. For the Maharashtra circle, it would be Marathi.

A basic computer training course of at least 60 days duration would be required to be submitted. Candidates who have studied Computer Science till their Class 10 or 12 would be exempt from the same.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the job must fall under the age group of 18 to 40 years as on April 27, 2021. The relaxations in the upper age limit for the various categories as permissible are applicable.