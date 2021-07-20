India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 2357 vacancies for 10th pass with salary upto Rs 14,500, apply now

India Post Recruitment 2021: Post Office of India is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for West Bengal Postal Circle on the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in from July 20, 2021. The last date for West Bengal GDS Recruitment is August 19, 2021.

A total of 2357 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

India Post Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is being under Cycle 3 for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

BPM/ ABPM/ Dak Sevaks- 2357 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2021 Salary

Minimum TRCA for 4 Hours/Level 1 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.12,000/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 10,000/-

Minimum TRCA for 5 Hours/Level 2 in TRCA Slab

BPM - Rs.14,500/- ABPM/Dak Sevak - Rs. 12,000/-

India Post Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

Candidates who have passed Secondary School Examination certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Age limit

18 to 40 years (Age relaxation for reserved category as per govt. norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category)

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 20 July 2021 to 19 Aug 2021 at appost.in. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Download India Post Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF