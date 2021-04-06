India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 1137 vacancies for 10th pass candidates, know last date to apply

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: The online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) is going to close on April 7, 2021. All those who have not yet submitted their applications are advised to submit their application forms as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the offical website cgpost.gov.in.

The online applications for Chhattisgarh Postal Circle GDS Recruitment 2021 were started on 8 March 2021. 1137 vacant posts are expected to be filled in this recruitment drive.

India Post GDS Recruitment Vacancy Details

Gramin Dak Sevak - 1137 Posts

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 7 April 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

India Post GDS Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidates holding the qualification of 10th are eligible to apply. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard.

Age Limit

18 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

India Post GDS Recruitment Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the automatically generated merit list as per the rules based on the candidates online submitted applications.

Online Application Link (Registration)