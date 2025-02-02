The university will focus on AI research, development, and education. It will serve as a centre of excellence, bringing together experts from the industry, academia, and government

Maharashtra is set to establish the country's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university, state Information Technology Minister Ashish Shelar announced. A task force has been formed to plan and implement the project.

The university will focus on AI research, development, and education. It will serve as a centre of excellence, bringing together experts from the industry, academia, and government. "This initiative aligns with the BJP's election manifesto, which highlights the role of technology in development," Shelar said, according to reports.

The task force includes top professionals from various fields. It will be chaired by the principal secretary of the Information Technology department. Members include directors from IIT Mumbai and IIM Mumbai, representatives from Google India, Mahindra Group, and L&T, along with officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission and the Data Security Council of India are also involved.

The university will not only promote AI research but also focus on skill development, technological innovation, and policy-making. The aim is to position Maharashtra as a leading hub for AI education and innovation.

Shelar emphasised that the university will strengthen collaboration between the government, industry, and educational institutions. "This initiative will help Maharashtra become a global leader in AI and contribute to India's technological progress," he added.

The task force has already held two meetings and is working on finalising a roadmap for the university. The government's decision reflects its commitment to making Maharashtra a key player in technology and innovation.