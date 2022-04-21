Indbank Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at indbankonline.com, salary up to 6 lakh

Indbank Recruitment 2022: Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (Indbank) is inviting applications for 73 Field Staff, Back Office Staff and various vacancies. The last date to apply is April 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indbankonline.com.
Indbank Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: Head – Account opening Department
No. of Post: 01
Pay Scale: 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a
Post: Account Opening Staff
No. of Post: 04
Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.
Post: DP Staff
No. of Post: 02
Pay Scale: 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a
Post: Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals
No. of Post: 08
Pay Scale: 3.50 lakh p.a.
Post: Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund
No. of Post: 02
Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.
Post: Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk
No. of Post: 03
Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a
Post: Systems & Networking Engineer
No. of Post: 01
Pay Scale: 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a.
Post: Research Analyst
No. of Post: 01
Pay Scale: 4.00-5.00 lakh p.a.
Post: Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor
No. of Post: 01
Pay Scale: 8.00-10.00 lakh p.a.
Post: Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor
No. of Post: 07
Pay Scale: 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a.
Post: Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor
No. of Post: 43
Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed application form along with the copy of the enclosures send through courier / Registered Post to Head Administration, No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35 on or before April 26, 2022. The candidate can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.
Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Interview.
Indbank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last date for application form submission: April 26, 2022
Indbank Recruitment 2022 Notification: corporate.indbankonline.com