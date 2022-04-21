Indbank Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at indbankonline.com, salary up to 6 lakh

File photo

Indbank Recruitment 2022: Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (Indbank) is inviting applications for 73 Field Staff, Back Office Staff and various vacancies. The last date to apply is April 26, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, indbankonline.com.

Indbank Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Head – Account opening Department

No. of Post: 01

Pay Scale: 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a

Post: Account Opening Staff

No. of Post: 04

Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.

Post: DP Staff

No. of Post: 02

Pay Scale: 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a

Post: Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals

No. of Post: 08

Pay Scale: 3.50 lakh p.a.

Post: Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund

No. of Post: 02

Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.

Post: Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk

No. of Post: 03

Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a

Post: Systems & Networking Engineer

No. of Post: 01

Pay Scale: 3.00-4.00 lakh p.a.

Post: Research Analyst

No. of Post: 01

Pay Scale: 4.00-5.00 lakh p.a.

Post: Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor

No. of Post: 01

Pay Scale: 8.00-10.00 lakh p.a.

Post: Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor

No. of Post: 07

Pay Scale: 5.00-6.00 lakh p.a.

Post: Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor

No. of Post: 43

Pay Scale: 1.50-2.00 lakh p.a.

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply in the prescribed application form along with the copy of the enclosures send through courier / Registered Post to Head Administration, No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35 on or before April 26, 2022. The candidate can also send the scanned copy of the duly filled application with the enclosures to recruitment@indbankonline.com.

Selection Process: Selection will be based on an Interview.

Indbank Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last date for application form submission: April 26, 2022

Indbank Recruitment 2022 Notification: corporate.indbankonline.com