IndBank Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts, check eligibility, steps to apply

The Indbank Merchant Banking Services Limited (IBMBS LTD), a subsidiary of Indian Bank, has invited applications for various posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same via the official website - www.indbankonline.com.

A total of 73 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to apply for the same is April 26, 2022.

IndBank Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Head – Account opening Department: 1 post.

Account Opening Staff: 04 posts

DP Staff: 2 posts

Dealer- for Stock Broking Terminals: 8 posts

Back Office Staff- Mutual Fund: 2 posts

Back office Staff- Registered Office & Help Desk: 3 posts

Systems & Networking Engineer 18 Research Analyst: 1 post

Vice President- Retail Loan Counselor: 1 post

Branch Head – Retail Loan Counselor: 7 posts

Field Staff– Retail Loan Counselor: 43 posts

IndBank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Account Opening Staff

The candidate should have a graduation degree with NISM DP, SORM certificate. They should also have a minimum experience of 2 years in Account Opening Operations Opening Demat and Trading A/c.

DP Staff

Any graduation with a NISM DP Certificate and a minimum experience of 5 years in DP Operations.

Help Desk Staff

Any graduate degree

Back Office Staff Regd Office (Accounts)

Any Graduation degree will be accepted, however, a B.Com graduate is preferred.

Research Analyst

The candidate should have an MBA in Finance or any other equivalent Post Graduation and NISM – Research Analyst Certification.

IndBank Recruitment 2022: Process of selection

Candidates will be selected for the vacant posts based on interviews. A screening committee will first review all the applications and later the interview and final selection will be carried out by the Committee of the company.

IndBank Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply online

Interested candidates can download the application form from the website and send duly filled in applications with the copy of the sections through courier / Registered Post to the mentioned address - Head Administration No 480, 1st Floor Khivraj Complex I, Anna Salai, Nandanam Chennai-35.

A scanned copy of a filled-out application form can also be sent to recruitment@indbankonline.com.