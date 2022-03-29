Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for various posts announced - Check eligibility criteria, steps to apply

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for the posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff.

A total of 24 vacancies will be filled through this drive and the last date to apply for the same is set at April 18, 2022. Interested candidates (meritorious sportspersons) can apply for the positions through the official website of Income Tax, www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Income Tax Inspector - 1

Tax Assistant - 5

Multi-Tasking Staff - 18

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Income Tax Inspector - Degree from a recognised University or an equivalent.

Tax Assistant - Degree of a recognised university or equivalent. 8000 key depressions per hour Data Entry Speed required.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Income Tax Inspector - Candidates must be between 18-30 years of age.

Tax Assistant - Candidates must be between 18-27 years of age.

Multi-Tasking Staff - The candidate must be between 18-25 years of age.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Eligible candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts and send their applications to Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), pI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata700069 by post/hand so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before April 18, 2022 (up to 6 PM).