Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Apply for 24 Inspector, Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff posts at incometaxindia.gov.in

The Income Tax Department is inviting applications for 24 Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Income Tax Inspector: 01 posts

Tax Assistant: 05 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Income Tax Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Income Tax Inspector: Candidate must have a degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

Age limit: 18-30 years

Tax Assistant: Candidate must have a degree from a recognised university or equivalent. The candidate must have a Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Age Limit: 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff: Candidate must be a Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognised Board/ Council.

Age limit: 18-25 years

Selection of the Candidates: The applications will be scrutinized and eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the evaluation of their best three performances in the last four years (2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021), age and best performance of the candidate in their career in respective sports events.

How to Apply: Applications must be submitted in the format "given in Annexure-II and addressed to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), I SI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 by post I by hand so as to reach the office of the undersigned on or before April 18, 2022 (up to 6 p.m.).