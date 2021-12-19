I-T Department Recruitment: Last day SOON to apply for Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff posts at incometaxindia.gov.in

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, is inviting applications for meritorious sportspersons in various games/sports. As per the notification, the recruitment drive is for -- 'Tax Assistant' and 'Multi-Tasking Staff' posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in.

The applications may be sent either by post or in person so as to reach the above address by December 31, 2021 (January 14, 2022, for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir).

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Tax Assistant – 05posts

Multi-Tasking Staff - 02 posts

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Tax Assistant - Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)

Pay (Rs.) (Pre-revised): 5200-20200 (G.P. 2400)

Multi-Tasking Staff - Pay level-1 (Rs. 18000 to 56900)

Pay (Rs.) (Pre-revised): 5200-20200 (G.P. 1800)

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Tax Assistant - Candidate must have a Degree from a recognized University or its equivalent & (ii) Having Data Entry speed of 8000 Depressions per hour.



I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on April 1, 2021

Tax Assistant - 18 - 27 years.



I-T Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application form duly filled in all respects should be submitted in a closed cover super scribed with words. “Application for recruitment in sports quota in Income Tax Department 2021-22” and addressed to

Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (HQ) (Admn.)

O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala,

C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road

Kochi 682018

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Notification

