I-T Department Recruitment: Last day SOON to apply for Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff posts at incometaxindia.gov.in

The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, is inviting applications for meritorious sportspersons in various games/sports. As per the notification, the recruitment drive is for -- 'Tax Assistant' and 'Multi-Tasking Staff' posts. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in.
The applications may be sent either by post or in person so as to reach the above address by December 31, 2021 (January 14, 2022, for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir).
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Tax Assistant – 05posts
Multi-Tasking Staff - 02 posts
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Salary details
Tax Assistant - Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500- 81100)
Pay (Rs.) (Pre-revised): 5200-20200 (G.P. 2400)
Multi-Tasking Staff - Pay level-1 (Rs. 18000 to 56900)
Pay (Rs.) (Pre-revised): 5200-20200 (G.P. 1800)
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on April 1, 2021
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply
The application form duly filled in all respects should be submitted in a closed cover super scribed with words. “Application for recruitment in sports quota in Income Tax Department 2021-22” and addressed to
Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax (HQ) (Admn.)
O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala,
C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road
Kochi 682018
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Notification