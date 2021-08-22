Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, MTS â€“ Details here

The Income Tax department is inviting applications for 155 Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff in Income Tax Department, UP (East) Region under the sports quota. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxmumbai.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the IT department recruitment is August 25 (until 23:59 hrs).

IT department recruitment details:

Inspector of Income Tax: 8

Tax Assistant: 83

Multi-Tasking Staff: 64

Sportspersons can apply under these disciplines: Athletics, Swimming, Squash, Billiards, Chess, Carrom, Bridge, Badminton, Lawn Tennis, Table Tennis, Shooting, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Boxing, Judo, Gymnastics, Body Building, Volleyball, Basketball, Football, Kabaddi and Cricket.

IT Department Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Inspector of Income Tax – Pay Level 7, i.e. Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400)

Tax Assistant – Pay Level 4, i.e. Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff – Pay Level 1, i.e. Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900)

IT Department Recruitment 2021 – Eligibility criteria:

For Inspector of Income Tax: candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent.

For Tax Assistant: candidate have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or equivalent and data entry speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

For Multi-Tasking Staff: Candidate must have passed class 10th or equivalent from a recognised board or university.

How to apply: Applications must be submitted in the following format addressed to Income Tax Officer (Hq) (Admin), O/o Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, UP (East), Aayakar Bhawan, 5- Ashok Mark, Lucknow 226001. By Registered post only on or before September 30, 2021 (8-10-21) for candidates domiciled in North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala).

Selection Process: The shortlisted candidate will be required to appear for an interview and if further required, the players may be required to undergo a ground/ proficiency test also.