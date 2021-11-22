Headlines

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Assistant, Stenographer posts – Check last date

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: Department to conclude the recruitment process soon for Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2021, 04:36 PM IST

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department of India to conclude the recruitment process soon for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021. The applications are invited for various posts such as Tax Assistant, Stenographer and others in the department.

The official notification released by the IT Department states that the last date to submit the job application for these posts is November 15, 2021. For candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021.

Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies will have to send in their applications through the post to the address specified in the details below. Candidates can also click on the link below to check out the detailed notification released by IT Department.

Click here for the Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 notification

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancies

  • Tax Assistant- 11 posts
  • Stenographer- 5 posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff- 5 posts
  • Total vacancies- 21 posts

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Education qualification

  • Tax Assistant- Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.
  • Stenographer- Eligible candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.
  • Multi-Tasking officer- Candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As per the official notification released by the organization, the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, a relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories will be giver 10 years of age relaxation.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts enclose the attested copies of the following certificates in their application form-

  • Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age
  • Certificates of Educational qualifications
  • Sports/games certificates as mentioned at S.No. 05 above
  • SC/ST/OBC caste certificate
  • Copy of Aadhar Card
  • Latest coloured photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

After enclosing the documents, the candidates need to send the application addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002. 

 

