Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for Assistant, Stenographer posts – Check last date

Income Tax Department recruitment 2021: Department to conclude the recruitment process soon for Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department of India to conclude the recruitment process soon for candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021. The applications are invited for various posts such as Tax Assistant, Stenographer and others in the department.
For candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala. The last date to apply is November 30, 2021.
Candidates who wish to apply for the vacancies will have to send in their applications through the post to the address specified in the details below. Candidates can also click on the link below to check out the detailed notification released by IT Department.
Click here for the Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 notification
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancies
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Education qualification
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit
As per the official notification released by the organization, the candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, a relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Candidates belonging to the SC/ST categories will be giver 10 years of age relaxation.
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply
Candidates who wish to apply for the above-mentioned posts enclose the attested copies of the following certificates in their application form-
After enclosing the documents, the candidates need to send the application addressed to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.