In a first, Soyeb and Akanksha attain perfect score in NEET 2020

Soyeb Aftab has been ranked first and Akanksha Singh second as per the NTA's tie-breaking policy.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 06:33 AM IST

Two candidates attained full marks in the medical entrance exam NEET, results of which were declared on Friday, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. Odisha's Soyeb Aftab and Delhi's Akanksha Singh have scored 720 out of 720 marks but Aftab has been ranked first and Singh second as per the NTA's tie-breaking policy, the officials said.

The same tie-breaking policy has been used for deciding further ranks.  A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified the exam for which over 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared. The highest number of qualifying candidates are from Tripura (88,889) followed by Maharashtra (79,974).

If two or more candidates secure the same marks in the NEET exam, the candidate obtaining the higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) will be given preference in the ranking. If the tie still exists after calculating Biology marks, preference will be given to candidates who attained higher marks in Chemistry.

In the next step, candidates with lesser wrong answers in all the NEET subjects will be given an advantage. However, if the tie still remains, the NEET aspirant older in age will be preferred.

However, in this case, both Soyeb and Akanksha scored the exact same marks. She has been ranked second, despite having the same marks as that of Soyeb Aftab, because she is younger to him. She is the topper among the female candidates.

AIR 1 rank holder, Soyeb Aftab is a student of ALLEN Career Institute Kota for the last three years. Soyeb became the first student in the country to score 720 out of 720 in the exam. Akanksha is a student of Aakash Institute Kota.

Telangana's Tummala Snikitha (F/715), Rajasthan's Vineet Sharma (M/715), Haryana's Amrisha Khaitan (F/715) and Andhra Pradesh's Guthi Chaitanya Sindhu (F/715), have ranked third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. Similarly, those ranked from 8th to 20th have scored 710 marks and those ranked from 25th to 50th have scored 705 out of 720 marks.

 

 

