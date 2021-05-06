Important news for students: CBSE Class 12 board exams may be held after July

New Delhi: In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the government had postponed the Class 12 board exams for the time being. Now there are reports that the examinations may be held after July. Considering the current situation of the pandemic across the country, it is being said that the Class 12 board examinations can only be held after July.

It may be noted that there will be a high-level meeting of the government and education department on June 1 to decide on conducting the CBSE Class 12 board exams. At present, the Union Ministry of Education and the agencies related to examinations are engaged in serious brainstorming on this subject.

Meanwhile, a large section is demanding to promote the students of class 12 on the basis of internal assessment similar to the Class 10 board examinations. At present, the Ministry is engaged in consulting the experts on this issue. The UGC has also been consulted on this. Along with this, there are also reports that the undergraduate examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) can also be postponed.

The government will organize Class 12 board exams and JEE Mains examinations before NEET. Apart from NEET, JEE Advanced examination can also be postponed.

Due to the alarming rise of coronavirus in the country, the government had cancelled the Class 10th board examinations this year as well. The students will be promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment. Now there is a demand to promote the students of 12th also on the basis of internal assessment.