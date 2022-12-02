Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IIT students bag record Job placements, salary package will SHOCK you

Three students each from IIT Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur bagged ongoing IIT placement 2023 with a salary of Rs.4 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

IIT students bag record Job placements, salary package will SHOCK you
File photo

Indian Institutes of Technology have been known for their high standard of education. Keeping up its high standards, at least three students from IITs of Kanpur, Bombay and Delhi have received a pre-placement offer of Rs 4 crore.

Whereas IIT Guwahati receives a total of 168 offers made by 46 companies, officials said. IIT-G students got international offers, the highest being Rs 2.4 crore per annum, besides the highest domestic offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum. 

According to IITG official, 168 job offers include software development engineer, core engineer, UX designer, VLSI, vehicle engineer, analyst, product designer etc. The recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product.

Jane Street has offered an international position for Rs 4 crore to one of the students in IIT Kanpur. IIT Madras also records an increase wherein nearly 333 positions were offered for the placements. Companies like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, and Goldman Sachs offered jobs out of which, Qualcomm and Honeywell offered 19 Pre-Placement Offers, Microsoft offered 17, Goldman Sachs offered 15, Texas Instruments offered 14 and Oracle offered 13.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Tabu look adorable at Drishyam 2 trailer launch, Katrina Kaif gives fashion goals
Celebrity-approved saree trends: 5 quirky ways to wear a saree inspired by THESE Bollywood divas
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at Big B's exotic car collection on his 80th birthday
Child spending too much time on the phone? Know 5 tips to reduce your kids' screen time
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 531 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.