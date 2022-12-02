IIT students bag record Job placements, salary package will SHOCK you

File photo

Indian Institutes of Technology have been known for their high standard of education. Keeping up its high standards, at least three students from IITs of Kanpur, Bombay and Delhi have received a pre-placement offer of Rs 4 crore.

Whereas IIT Guwahati receives a total of 168 offers made by 46 companies, officials said. IIT-G students got international offers, the highest being Rs 2.4 crore per annum, besides the highest domestic offer of Rs 1.1 crore per annum.

According to IITG official, 168 job offers include software development engineer, core engineer, UX designer, VLSI, vehicle engineer, analyst, product designer etc. The recruiters include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product.

Jane Street has offered an international position for Rs 4 crore to one of the students in IIT Kanpur. IIT Madras also records an increase wherein nearly 333 positions were offered for the placements. Companies like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, and Goldman Sachs offered jobs out of which, Qualcomm and Honeywell offered 19 Pre-Placement Offers, Microsoft offered 17, Goldman Sachs offered 15, Texas Instruments offered 14 and Oracle offered 13.