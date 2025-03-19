The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Roorkee) has announced the results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025.

The GATE 2025 exam, conducted for 30 papers, was held between February 1 and February 26 across multiple centres across the country. Moreover, the response sheets were released on February 27. Candidates were provided with the time to raise objections to the answer keys between February 27 and March 1, 2025.

How to check GATE results

Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Click on the “GATE 2025 Result” option

Provide your Application Number and Password to log into the portal

Submit the details to access your result

Download and save the result for future purposes

How to download GATE scorecards?

In order to download GATE 2025 scorecards, starting March 28, candidates must visit the official website - gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. To access the result, candidates need to log into the portal using the required credentials.