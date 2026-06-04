IIT Roorkee clarifies 75% Rule for IIT, NIT, IIIT Admissions stays amid CBSE OSM row; Why it is under fire this year

IIT Roorkee has outrightly refused to provide any relaxation of the 75 per cent Class 12 eligibility criterion for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs, in what is a major setback for the aspirants of these institutes as students and parents have been demanding its removal.

IIT Roorke has said that 75% criterion Class 12 eligibility criterion for admission to IITs stays (AI Image)

IIT Roorkee has outrightly refused to provide any relaxation of the 75 per cent Class 12 eligibility criterion for admission to IITs, NITs and IIITs, in what is a major setback for the aspirants of these institutes as students and parents have been demanding to either remove this criterion or at least lower it amid the ongoing CBSE OSM controversy that has raised questions of the validity of the answer-sheet evaluation process and marks.

Why 75% eligibility criterion will not be removed?

“No relaxing in marks as candidates from 36 different boards are participating. We published this criterion almost in December and last year there were candidates who lost IIT/NIT seats mainly due to percentages. Hence, lowering is not possible; however, we are in close touch with CBSE and will try to resolve this for all those affected candidates on priority,” IIT Roorkee told ANI in a statement when asked whether IIT is considering relaxing or removing the 75% eligibility criterion for JEE admissions this year, as a one-time measure amid the CBSE marks row.

What is the 75% rule?

According to the 75 per cent criterion rule, students from general-category wanting to take admission to NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded institutes through JEE Main counselling are mandated to score 75% in Class 12 or appear in the top 20 percentile of their board. The rule exists for 2026 admissions as well.

Why is the rule being questioned now?

The fairness of the rule is being questioned specifically this year due to CBSE’s evaluation process under scrutiny, and doubts persist over such a process being the factor deciding the future. Also, students have lost confidence in the administration due to CBSE Class 12 answer sheet mismatch.

According to counsellors, students who have lost eligibility by just two or three percentage points could be severely affected even with strong JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores.

Why are students demanding relaxation?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introduced On-screen Marking (OSM) evaluation system to scan answer sheets and evaluate them through secure digital platforms, rather than physically handling scripts at evaluation centres. The system meant to evaluate results in a transparent manner, for faster results without any human error.

Many students have claimed “unexpected low marks” in Class 12 board exams due to the OSM system. Students and parents have demanded free manual evaluation of the answer sheets for those seeking re-evaluation.

One of the crucial discrepancies pointed out by students is OSM missing step marking, diagram evaluation, or long answers for giving faster results, affecting scores of students in the process. This goes beyond technical glitch.

What is OSM controversy?

The controversy started after the results were declared on May 13, 2026, and students reported very low marks, especially in science subjects, and discrepancies in scanned answer sheets.

Key issues include:

4,04,319- Number of students who applied for scanned copies of their answer sheets.

17,68,968- Number of candidates who sought scanned answer sheets

11 lakh- Number of answer scripts requested for re-evaluation

Technical glitches: Blurred scans, missing pages, and portal crashes during re-evaluation requests.

Security compromised: Ethical hacker Nisarga Adhikary was the first to point out vulnerability of the process by exposing passwords and potential access to student answer sheets.

Procurement concerns: Allegations regarding the tender for OSM services going to vendor, Coempt Eduteck, with modifications to eligibility and blacklisting clauses.

Evaluation discrepancies: Strict marking system resulted in lower marks than previous years, reducing “benefit of doubt” points and partial marks.