The selected student has been offered a quantitative trader role based in Hong Kong.

Final placements have started at various IITs in Delhi, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur, Roorkee, Kharagpur, Guwahati, and BHU. But a job offer of Rs 4.3 crore has grabbed everyone's attention. Global trading company, Jane Street, has reportedly rolled out the highest annual salary offer of Rs 4.3 crore including base, fixed bonus, and relocation for the 2025 batch of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), ET reported.

However, the offer has been made through the pre-placement offer (PPO) route to a computer science and engineering student from IIT Madras. The student was one of the few who interned with the firm earlier. The selected student has been offered a quantitative trader role based in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, students of IIT Kharagpur have received over 750 offers on the first day of the 2024-25 placement session. Most of the offers made were in the software, analytics, finance, banking, consulting and core engineering sectors. Students have also secured nine international offers. While 11 students have received compensation packages exceeding Rs 1 crore, the highest package received so far was Rs 2.14 crore.

Apple, Capital One, DE Shaw, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Optiver, Quantbox, Databricks, Squarepoint Capital, Ebullient Securities, Samsara were some of the companies that participated in the placement session on the first day, the college said.

READ | BIG relief to Mukesh Ambani's Reliance as govt scraps tax on...