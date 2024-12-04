During the ongoing placement season at the IIT Madras, a student has received a whopping annual job offer worth Rs 4.3 crores. Let's delve into the details.

Jane Street, a key Wall Street trading firm, has offered a whopping Rs 4.3 crore annual salary package to a student of renowned Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, setting a new standard for the placement season.

The trading firm has offered the package to a computer science and engineering student of IIT, Madras, who earlier served as an intern at the firm. Notably, the salary package includes base salary, fixed bonus and transfer benefits. If accepted by the candidate, this annual salary package amount will surpass every other offer.

The selected student will have to work as a quantitative trader in Hong Kong.

According to a report by Times of India, several prestigious firms including - BlackRock, Glean, Da Vinci - have earlier made substantial offers at the older IITs. Moreover, APT Portfolio and Rubrik have proposed Rs 1.4 crore-plus, whilst Databricks, Ebullient Securities and IMC Trading have offered packages worth over Rs 1.3 crore.

Placement drive began at IIT Campus on Sunday

The final placement drive at IITs across Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Guwahati, Kharagpur, began on Sunday, i.e., December 1.

Companies that took part in the recruitment drive include Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto among others.