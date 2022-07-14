Headlines

Education

IIT Madras HSEE Admit Card 2022 released at hsee.ittm.ac.in, check steps to download

Candidates should to carry the HSEE Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall. IIT Madras will be conducting the HSEE 2022 Exam on July 31 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the HSEE Admit Card 2022. Candidates will be able to download the HSEE 2022 Admit Card for the Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Exam from the official website - www.hsee.ittm.ac.in. 

The HSEE Admit Card 2022 was released on July 13, 2022, by IIT Madras and the exam is scheduled to take place on July 31, 2022, for PG admissions in the Humanities and Social Sciences Department of IIT Madras.

READ | NTA NEET UG 2022 entrance exam: Dress code, banned items, admit card - Latest updates

HSEE Admit Card 2022: Steps to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.hsee.iitm.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Download Admit Card for HSEE - 2022' on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your application number, and password and click on login. 

Step 4: Now, your HSEE Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the HSEE Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of the same for future use. 

Candidates are required to carry the HSEE Admit Card 2022 to the exam hall or they will be denied entry. IIT Madras will be conducting the HSEE 2022 Exam on July 31, 2022, from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

READ | Schools closed as heavy rains continue to lash parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana

The HSEE Exam question paper will be divided into 2 parts - Part 1 will consist of objective answer MCQs in online CBT mode and Part 2 of the exam would have essay writing (pen and paper mode). 

For the unversed, The Humanities and Social Sciences Entrance Examination, HSEE, is a national-level entrance test conducted by IIT Madras. 

