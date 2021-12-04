IIT-Kharagpur sets record for all-time highest and fastest-ever 1100-plus placement offers

Indian Institutes of Technology have been known for their high standard of education. Only recently, IIT Mumbai alumni Parag Agrawal became the new CEO of Twitter. Moreover, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is IIT-Kharagpur pass out.

Keeping up its high standards, now IIT-Kharagpur has added another feather in its cap by achieving a benchmark for the fastest-ever 1100-plus placement offers for students on its third day of placements for 2021-22. It is the all-time highest placement record in the history of IITs, said a statement issued by the institute on Friday.

The elite IIT-Kharagpur bagged extraordinary numbers of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs). IIT Kharagpur secured 235 offers from companies like Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, EXL Service, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, and American Express on the first day of the placement process, as per the institute.

Placements in a wide spectrum of profiles like software, analytics, finance, consulting and core were offered to the students. This is the highest number among all other top higher academic institutes in India. Students from IIT-Kharagpur received 35 international offers overall. In addition, there were two bigger offers from two lead recruiters with packages around Rs 2 to Rs 2.4 crore.

Almost 400 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) were given to students, the institute said. "This year the Institute achieved a remarkable industrial relationship and saw huge PPO offers of more than 400, 1100-plus job offers, about 800 internship offers and many industry-academic collaborations," Prof A Rajakumar, Chairperson of the Career Development Centre of the institute, said.