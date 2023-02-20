IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 Answer Key soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, check steps to download

File Photo

IIT Kanpur is all set to release the GATE 2023 Answer Key soon. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 Exam will be able to check the answer key on the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE 2023 answer key will be released on February 21, 2023 - tomorrow.

After the answer key is released, candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the answer key between February 22 and February 25. The GATE 2023 result will be declared on March 16 and scorecards will be made available on the website on March 21.

GATE 2023 Important Dates to Remember

GATE 2023 Exam: February 4, 5, 11, 12, 2023

Candidates' responses were made available on February 15, 2023

GATE 2023 Answer Key to release on February 21, 2023

Submission of challenges on the Answer Keys: February 22, 2023, to February 25, 2023.

GATE 2023 Result Date: March 16, 2023

The scorecard will be available for download on March 21, 2023.

GATE 2023: Steps to download Answer Key/Scorecard/Result

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Download GATE 2023 Answer Key' link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: GATE 2023 Answer Key will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the GATE 2023 Answer Key and take a printout for future use.

Based on the answer keys and the objections made by the candidates, GATE 2023 result will be announced. The result is scheduled to be released on March 16, 2023. The ones who qualify for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will secure admission to several institutes for Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.