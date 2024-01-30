IIT Kanpur partners with Samsung, to research on health, visual, AI and more

Apart from research projects, the MoU seeks to provide opportunities for upskilling Samsung engineers in key technology areas such as AI, Cloud and other emerging technologies.

Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) for a period of five years to focus on key growth areas that will include joint research projects by IIT Kanpur students, faculty and Samsung engineers, helping students become industry-ready. These research projects will span areas such as health, visual, framework and B2B security, and cutting-edge technology areas such as Generative AI and Cloud.

Apart from research projects, the MoU seeks to provide opportunities for upskilling Samsung engineers in key technology areas such as AI, Cloud and other emerging technologies. As part of the joint research projects, students and faculty of IIT Kanpur will work on real-world industry challenges, aligning themselves with actual market needs. They will also work on Digital India related solutions, along with Samsung engineers.

Students and faculty of IIT Kanpur will also be encouraged to publish joint research papers with Samsung engineers. Under the upskilling opportunities for Samsung engineers, IIT Kanpur will conduct specialized training programs in various domains, providing them with access to the institute’s renowned expertise, culminating in degree programs, certifications and specialized courses tailored to enhance the skill and knowledge of Samsung engineers.

“By combining the academic excellence of IIT Kanpur with the industry expertise of Samsung India, we aim to create a dynamic environment for cutting-edge projects and provide invaluable opportunities for our students and researchers. This MoU complements IIT Kanpur’s relentless efforts in bridging the gap between academia and industry, while creating a connection between theoretical knowledge and practical industry solutions”, said Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur.