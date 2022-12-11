IIT job Placements 2022: 25 IIT Bombay students receive packages over Rs 1 crore

File photo

More than 1,500 offers had been made as of day nine of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay placement season 2022–23. Pre-placement offers included, 1,224 out of the total offers made up to this point have been accepted by the students (PPOs). This year, IIT Bombay has received registrations from more than 400 domestic and international organisations, which have provided more than 1,100 unique profiles.

A total of 71 international offers were made by the organizations including USA, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, and Singapore out of which 63 were accepted by students. In total, 25 students took job offers with CTCs exceeding Rs 1 crore annually.

Some of the top recruiters are American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr and conglomerates such as Reliance, Adani and Tata.

Particularly in the 2022–2023 season, there was a sharp rise in the number of private equity firm hires. Top private equity firms like GIC Singapore, Bain Capital, and Elevation Capital paid the campus a visit this year.

