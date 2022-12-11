Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IIT job Placements 2022: 25 IIT Bombay students receive packages over Rs 1 crore

Overall, 25 students accepted job offers with CTC greater than Rs 1 Crore per annum.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 02:06 PM IST

IIT job Placements 2022: 25 IIT Bombay students receive packages over Rs 1 crore
File photo

More than 1,500 offers had been made as of day nine of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay placement season 2022–23. Pre-placement offers included, 1,224 out of the total offers made up to this point have been accepted by the students (PPOs). This year, IIT Bombay has received registrations from more than 400 domestic and international organisations, which have provided more than 1,100 unique profiles.

A total of 71 international offers were made by the organizations including USA, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, and Singapore out of which 63 were accepted by students. In total, 25 students took job offers with CTCs exceeding Rs 1 crore annually.

Some of the top recruiters are American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr and conglomerates such as Reliance, Adani and Tata.

Particularly in the 2022–2023 season, there was a sharp rise in the number of private equity firm hires. Top private equity firms like GIC Singapore, Bain Capital, and Elevation Capital paid the campus a visit this year.

READ: UPSC Recruitment 2022: Government job vacancies for Archivist, Specialist, and Scientist posts at upsc.gov.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Robert Master, Shanthi, ADK, Dhanalakshmi, contestants from Kamal Haasan's show
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Markets across cities thronged by shoppers ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras, see PICS
Beware! There can be hidden cameras in your hotel room, check how to spot one
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Include mushrooms in your diet immediately to beat diabetes: 6 benefits of mushrooms
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.