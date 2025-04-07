Other 100-percentile scorers from the institute include Om Prakash Behera, Saksham Jindal, and Arnav Singh. Behera also secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – held for admissions to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – is one of the most challenging exams in India and globally. Thousands of students from across India attempt the IIT-JEE every year, hoping to secure a seat at IIT. To achieve this, one must clear the JEE Main and Advanced exams, which qualify for admission to IITs.

But today we will talk about Rajit Gupta, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kota, who has secured a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main 2025 January session.

Rajit discussed his distinct strategy for success in an interview with India Today. “Happiness is my key to success. I remain happy in every situation,” he said. Rajit made sure to study with complete focus even though he simply studied when he felt like it, in contrast to many students who adhere to a rigid study plan.

“The main focus was that I should not repeat my mistakes because only when mistakes are removed, the foundation of your subject becomes strong,” he explained. His belief in his preparation was so strong that when his father suggested checking the answer key, he replied, “Papa, don’t worry, I will qualify for Advanced.”

Rajit is one of four Rajasthani students from the same tutoring centre in Kota who received a perfect score. The institute also has Om Prakash Behera, Saksham Jindal, and Arnav Singh in the top 100 percentile. Behera also secured a perfect 300 out of 300 marks.

Rajasthan produced the most toppers in JEE-Main 2025, with 14 students from all around India achieving a 100 percentile. Of the 44 state high scorers reported by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 14 were connected to the Kota coaching institute.