IIT JEE success story: Meet the man who cleared IIT from Kota jail

Getting admission to the premier Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is the dream of all engineering aspirants, but a young student named Piyush Goyal made this dream a reality by cracking the IIT JEE exam against all odds, securing a stellar rank in the engineering entrance examination.

Piyush Goyal cracked the IIT JEE examination in 2016 and secured the 453rd rank, which was good enough to land him on the shortlist for the premier IIT institutes across the country, fulfilling his dream to become an engineer.

However, Piyush had to battle a lot of hardships while preparing for the IIT JEE examination. Piyush Goyal came from a financially unstable family, as his father is a murder convict who was lodged in the Open Jail in Kota, Rajasthan at the time.

Kota is the hub of engineering and medical aspirants, but studying at a top coaching centre requires a hefty fee. Since Piyush and his family could not afford a proper coaching centre and the hostel fee in Kota, he was forced to prepare for the examination in a jail cell.

Piyush’s father Phool Chand Goyal has very slim resources which is why his son had no other option but to stay in jail with his father as a teenage boy and prepare for the exam. Piyush’s father was in an open jail at the time, which means that he could venture out to work but had to return to his cell at night.

Piyush studied in a jail cell for two years and funded his studies with Rs 12,000 salary he got working at a small shop in Kota. The jail guards also encouraged the IIT JEE aspirant with his studies, seeing his dedication and adverse conditions.

Piyush cleared the IIT JEE 2016 entrance examination at the age of 18 after preparing for two years and fulfilled his IIT dream.

