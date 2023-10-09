IIT JEE success story: Egg seller's son earned Rs 100 daily, cracked exam with this celebrity tutor's help; AIR was...

A roadside egg seller’s son made his dream to become an engineer come true by cracking the IIT JEE examination with a phenomenal rank with the help of a celebrity tutor.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is considered to be the most prestigious engineering institute in the entire country, and to get into it one needs to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). While the exam is extremely difficult, an egg seller’s son ends up achieving his dream.

Arbaaz Alam from Bihar’s Shareif district went against all odds to achieve his dream of becoming an engineer. Arbaaz is the son of a roadside egg seller who used to barely earn Rs 100 a day. His family was struggling to make ends meet through their meek income.

Arbaaz’s father used to earn somewhere around Rs 100 per day through which he used to run his small roadside eggs business and also used to feed his family. While his son wanted to become an engineer, he didn’t have enough money for coaching or for engineering books.

Arbaaz Alam wanted to bring his family out of poverty and decided to appear for the IIT JEE examination, one of the most difficult entrances of India. Alam used to work hard during the day and study throughout the night through borrowed books to become an engineer.

This hard work and talent of Arbaaz Alam were identified by Bihar’s celebrity tutor Anand Kumar, who runs the Super 30 classes for underprivileged students. Selecting him in his engineering batch, Anand Kumar gave Arbaaz free education, food, lodging, and books to help him crack IIT JEE.

Anand Kumar’s Super 30 is famous for having a 100 percent success rate for the IIT JEE Mains exam, helping poor students get into IIT. After joining Kumar’s Super 30, Arbaaz Alam’s fate turned and he ended up cracking the IIT JEE exam.

Arbaaz Alam appeared for the JEE Mains exam 2017 and cracked the engineering entrance with AIR 67. In that batch of Super 30, all the students cleared the IIT JEE examination.

