FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here

Gurugram Tragedy: At least seven workers dead, 5 injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Sidhrawali area

Government responds to LPG cylinder shortage affecting Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries

Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command

US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds

100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral

Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork

PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah, RSP chief Lamichhane after 'resounding success' in Nepal election

Fire & Ice: Star Chefs Weather the Storm at City Harvest Gala

Cracking the Code: How to Recover Your Preschool Franchise Investment in Record Time

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral

100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge

Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork

Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork

Fire & Ice: Star Chefs Weather the Storm at City Harvest Gala

Fire & Ice: Star Chefs Weather the Storm at City Harvest Gala

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby

In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos

Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him

Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here

IIT JEE (Advanced) 2026 schedule has been officially declared by IIT Roorkee, the institute responsible for organising this year’s examination. JEE Advanced is considered one of the most difficult entrance examinations in India, and is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).  Only candidates who qualify in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 08:04 AM IST

IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

IIT JEE (Advanced) 2026 schedule has been officially declared by IIT Roorkee, the institute responsible for organising this year’s examination. JEE Advanced is considered one of the most difficult entrance examinations in India, and is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).  Only candidates who qualify in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

IIT JEE Advanced exam date and schedule

The examination will be conducted on May 17, 2026 (Sunday) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres nationwide. 

According to the official timetable released by IIT Roorkee, the examination will be conducted in two compulsory papers on the same day. Both papers will test students on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and candidates must appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

  1. Paper 1 will be conducted from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM (IST)
  2. Paper 2 will take place from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM (IST). 

JEE Advanced

Clearing JEE Advanced opens the door to admission in a wide range of undergraduate programmes offered by IITs. These include Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Science (BS), dual-degree programmes such as BTech–MTech, and integrated science and engineering courses. 

JEE Advanced 2026 aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest announcements regarding registration, admit cards, exam guidelines and other important updates related to the examination process.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here
IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces date, timings
Gurugram Tragedy: At least seven workers dead, 5 injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Sidhrawali area
7 workers dead after wall of under-construction building collapses in Gurugram
Government responds to LPG cylinder shortage affecting Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries
Government responds to LPG cylinder shortage affecting Mumbai, Bengaluru eaterie
Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command
Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 targets in Iran in 10 days
US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds
Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IND vs NZ final, fans say 'awkward'
Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma top 5 moments from T20 WC IndvsNZ final
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer, who fell in love with Indian cricketer at 'young' age, here's all you need to know about her
Who is Axar Patel's wife? Meet Meha Patel, nutritionist and entreprenuer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement