IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here
Gurugram Tragedy: At least seven workers dead, 5 injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Sidhrawali area
Government responds to LPG cylinder shortage affecting Mumbai, Bengaluru eateries
Operation Epic Fury: US strikes over 5000 Iranian targets, destroys 50 vessels in 10 days, says Central Command
US President Donald Trump claims Iran war is 'pretty much' over, eyes replacement for Mojtaba Khamenei; Iranian IRGC responds
100 Million Follower to 50 Million Views: Narendra Modi's Digital Era Sees Surge as Surya Sonal Singh Goes Viral
Wispr Flow is the only dictation tool which really works with Claude Cowork
PM Modi speaks with Balendra Shah, RSP chief Lamichhane after 'resounding success' in Nepal election
Fire & Ice: Star Chefs Weather the Storm at City Harvest Gala
Cracking the Code: How to Recover Your Preschool Franchise Investment in Record Time
EDUCATION
IIT JEE (Advanced) 2026 schedule has been officially declared by IIT Roorkee, the institute responsible for organising this year’s examination. JEE Advanced is considered one of the most difficult entrance examinations in India, and is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only candidates who qualify in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.
IIT JEE (Advanced) 2026 schedule has been officially declared by IIT Roorkee, the institute responsible for organising this year’s examination. JEE Advanced is considered one of the most difficult entrance examinations in India, and is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only candidates who qualify in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.
The examination will be conducted on May 17, 2026 (Sunday) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres nationwide.
According to the official timetable released by IIT Roorkee, the examination will be conducted in two compulsory papers on the same day. Both papers will test students on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and candidates must appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.
Clearing JEE Advanced opens the door to admission in a wide range of undergraduate programmes offered by IITs. These include Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Science (BS), dual-degree programmes such as BTech–MTech, and integrated science and engineering courses.
JEE Advanced 2026 aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest announcements regarding registration, admit cards, exam guidelines and other important updates related to the examination process.