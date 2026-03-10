IIT JEE Advanced 2026 date OUT: IIT Roorkee announces exam date, timings for Paper 1, Paper 2; Check here

IIT JEE (Advanced) 2026 schedule has been officially declared by IIT Roorkee, the institute responsible for organising this year’s examination. JEE Advanced is considered one of the most difficult entrance examinations in India, and is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes offered by the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). Only candidates who qualify in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

IIT JEE Advanced exam date and schedule

The examination will be conducted on May 17, 2026 (Sunday) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at designated centres nationwide.

According to the official timetable released by IIT Roorkee, the examination will be conducted in two compulsory papers on the same day. Both papers will test students on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, and candidates must appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 will be conducted from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM (IST) Paper 2 will take place from 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM (IST).

JEE Advanced

Clearing JEE Advanced opens the door to admission in a wide range of undergraduate programmes offered by IITs. These include Bachelor of Technology (BTech), Bachelor of Science (BS), dual-degree programmes such as BTech–MTech, and integrated science and engineering courses.

JEE Advanced 2026 aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest announcements regarding registration, admit cards, exam guidelines and other important updates related to the examination process.