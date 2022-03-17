IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 released at jam.iitr.ac.in - Get direct link here

Indian Institute of Technology IIT Roorkee has released the Final Answer Key for IIT JAM 2022. Candidates can download IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 through the official website, jam.iitr.ac.in. IIT JAM Final exam was held on February 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

The JAM 2022 answer key are for all papers including Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Mathematics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics.

The JAM 2022 Result will be declared by the Institute on March 22, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the result through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official site of IIT JAM on jam.iitr.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022 link.

A new page will open up, click on the test paper name and download link.

The answer key will appear on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy for further use.

IIT JAM Final Answer Key 2022: jam.iitr.ac.in/jam2022