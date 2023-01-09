Search icon
IIT JAM admit card 2023 to be released on THIS date at jam.iitg.ac.in, know how to download

IIT JAM admit card 2023: Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM 2023 admit card through the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

File photo

IIT Guwahati to release IIT JAM 2023 admit card soon. IIT JAM 2023 hall tickets will now be released on January 14, 2023. Earlier, the IIT JAM 2023 admit card was scheduled to be released on January 10, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the IIT JAM 2023 admit card through the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

JAM 2023 is a Computer Based Test (CBT) to be conducted in seven different subjects: Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

JAM 2023 scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

Exam will be full objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.  

IIT JAM admit card 2023: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, look for the admit card link
  • Key in your login details
  • Click on the ‘Submit’ tab.
  • The JAM admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference.

