IIT JAM Exam 2023 in February 12, admit card in four days: Check exam details, paper pattern, how to download here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is expected to conduct the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 on February 12. JAM 2023 Examination will be conducted in SEVEN subjects-- Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. All the exams will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Originally, the JAM Admit card 2023 was scheduled to release on January 10. However, it got postponed. Now, the IIT JAM admit card is scheduled to be out on January 14.

IIT JAM 2023: Paper pattern

The examination duration will be 3 hours.

The JAM exams will be conducted in English only.

Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers.

The papers will consist of a total 60 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

The entire paper will be divided into three sections A, B, and C.

All sections are compulsory. As per the notification, the paper pattern will consist of objective-type questions in the following pattern. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023: How to download