The IIT Delhi has released the results of the IIT JAM 2025 exam. Candidates who participated in the Joint Admissions Test can now check their scores on the official IIT JAM website. The scorecards for the exam are accessible for download on the official website, jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

The scorecards will be available for download from March 24 to July 31. An earlier announcement indicated that the results would be published on March 18, 2025, on the JAM 2025 website. All candidates will receive an All India Rank (AIR) based on their performance in each Test Paper.

IIT JAM 2025: Here' how you can download scorecard

To download the score card visit the official website https://joaps.iitd.ac.in/login

Step 1: Visit the Official Website: Go to the official IIT JAM website at (link unavailable) ¹.

Step 2: Click on the Results Link: Click on the IIT JAM results link present on the home page of the website.

Step 3: Log In: Enter your enrollment or email ID and JOAPS password to log in.

Step 4: Evaluate the Arithmetic Expression: Solve the arithmetic expression given and enter the value in the space provided.

Step 5: Submit: Click on the Submit button.

Once you've completed these steps, you'll be able to download your scorecard, which will include your All India Rank and marks obtained in the exam. Make sure to check all the details carefully and contact the authorities if you find any errors.